Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro launched in India

Expanding on the Scrambler line, Ducati India has brought us the Ducati Scrambler 1100 Pro and Ducati Scrambler 1100 Sport Pro at Rs 11.95 lakh and Rs 13.74 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

The Pros get quite a few upgrades to distinguish themselves from their Scrambler 1100 counterparts, even though they are both based on the same platform.

Both Scrambler Pros get the same trellis frame and the 1,079cc L-twin engines. These can make 86 PS at 7,500 rpm and 88 Nm at 4,750 rpm. The exhaust setups, however, do get upgraded to meet the BS-VI/Euro-V emission norms.

The Scrambler Pros also get improvised seats with a number plate that sits slightly lower. The Sport Pro gets handlebars that are mounted lower along with bar end mirrors, while the Pro gets standard mirrors.

The Sport Pro sits at the higher end of the variants and features premium Ohlins suspension while the Scrambler 1100 Pro gets slightly lower spec’ed Marzocchi front forks and a Kayaba monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by 320 mm discs at the front with radially mounted Bosch M4.32 monoblocs and a 245 mm rear disc.

Of course, Ducati had to add their suite of riding aids such as Bosch cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control and three riding modes: City, Journey and Active.

In terms of competition, the Ducati Scramblers go up against the likes of the Triumph Scrambler 1200.