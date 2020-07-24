App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 01:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BS-VI TVS Scooty Zest 110 launched at Rs 58,640

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TVS Motor Company has updated Scooty Zest 110 to the current emission norms while largely leaving it unchanged. It does get two new variants however, a Himalayan High Series and a Matte Series.

As we mentioned, the Zest doesn’t get any updates cosmetically and retains its peppy youthful look. The scooter is the last in TVS’ portfolio to get the BS-VI treatment.

The Scooty even carries forward its motor but it has been upgraded to meet the BS-VI norms with the addition of a fuel injector. And like most vehicles, the power figures have taken a hit. While the old 110cc single produced 8 PS and 8.4 Nm, the updated motor makes 7.8 PS and 8.8 Nm.

It isn’t much of a difference and while the Scooty wasn’t all that powerful to begin with, its light weight definitely made it a fun ride. Unfortunately, there are no weight details of the scooter just yet, but it shouldn't be too different.

Apart from this, the scooty also carries forward the LED DRLS, suspension and tyres as well. The underseat charger also is available. The scooter competes against the likes of the Hero Pleasure Plus and gets six colour options: Purple, Blue, Turquoise Blue, Yellow, Red and Black.

The new TVS Scooty Zest 110 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 58,640 making it about Rs 6,000 more premium compared to the BS-IV version.
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 01:22 pm

tags #Auto #Technology #TVS Motor Company #TVS Scooty Zest

