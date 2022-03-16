English
    BMW cuts 2022 profit forecast for car segment due to Ukraine war

    BMW Group now predicts growth of earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) in its car segment in a range of 7-9 percent due to the war’s effects on production.

    Reuters
    March 16, 2022 / 01:03 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    BMW lowered its profit margin expectations for its automotive segment for 2022 due to the war in Ukraine, the German carmaker said on Wednesday.

    Without the impact of war, the company would have targeted a range of 8-10 percent, it said.

    BMW said production interruptions should continue to be expected due to the war, adding it was able to continue to source parts from western Ukraine.
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 01:02 pm
