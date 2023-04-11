English
    BlaBlaCar looks to open office in India to expand business

    PTI
    April 11, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST
    Representative image

    City-based BlaBlaCar on Tuesday said it is looking to open an office in India to expand its business base as the country holds huge potential for growth.

    The company, which launched its services in India in January 2015, has already seen four million seats being offered through its platform in the country.

    "We are just building the team right now. It is pretty early days…we are looking to open an office in India… the first office may be in Delhi," BlaBlaCar co-founder and COO Nicolas Brusson told PTI.

    He said that about 4 million people are using their services in India.

    The future is to work in other cities in India, he said, adding "We plan to invest more in India and we plan to increase size in India".

    About the business environment in India, he said it is "very positive and easy business environment in India".

    He added that the target is to double every year.

    first published: Apr 11, 2023 10:57 pm