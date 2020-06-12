App
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 05:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Benelli TRK 800 adventure tourer in the works; possible unveil by October

Powering the TRK 800 will be the 754cc parallel twin engine that was showcased in the Leoncino 800. The motor is expected to churn out 81 PS of power and 67 Nm of torque.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Benelli’s parent company, just recently, showcased the QJ Motor SRB 750, an ADV tourer that looked very much like Benelli’s flagship, the TRK series. And with the unveiling of the Leoncino 800 and the 752S, Benelli has now confirmed that they will be bringing the 754cc engine to the TRK as well.

Now, while the TRK 800 is being built, the company has clarified that it will look different from the SRB 750. Where the Chinese ADV seems to have taken design inspiration from the Triumph Tiger and a little bit of Honda Africa Twin in the head, the TRK will most definitely be designed along the lines of the its smaller siblings.

Powering the TRK 800 will be the 754cc parallel twin engine that was showcased in the Leoncino 800. The motor is expected to churn out 81 PS of power and 67 Nm of torque.

Close

The QJ SRB 750 features things like all-LED lights, TFT dash, 19/21 inch wire-spoke rims and USD front forks and you can expect most of these to make it to the TRK as well.

related news

Reports suggest that the Benelli TRK 800 could make it by September-October, but given the state of affairs around the world, I wouldn’t read too much into it. When launched, the TRK 800 will go up against the likes of the BMW F 750 GS, Ducati Multistrada 950 and the upcoming Triumph Tiger 900.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Auto #Benelli #Benelli TRK 800 #Technology

