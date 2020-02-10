App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Feb 10, 2020 09:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

All you need to know about the MG RC-6 sedan

The sedan is offered with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol unit in the international market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

MG Motor India recently unveiled its first offering in the sedan segment, the RC-6. Based on the Baojun RC-6 that is currently on sale in the international market, the sedan will be pitted against the Honda Civic and the Skoda Octavia upon its launch.

The RC-6 gets a coupe-styled roofline that also gives it a SUV-like look from the back. It gets a prominent grille in the front, as well as sharp headlamps, LED fog lamps, and alloy wheels to give it a premium look.

The sedan is offered with a 1.5-litre, turbocharged petrol unit in the international market. It makes 147 PS of maximum power and 240 Nm of peak torque. It is offered with the option between a 6-speed manual and an 8-step CVT gearbox.

The interior gets a large panoramic dual-screen console placed in the centre and central air vents below it. Its windows, sunroof, air conditioning, and audio with voice controls are controllable by voice controls, while MG’s app can be used to lock the doors and start the car. Its OTA (over-the-air) updates are also automatic, which eliminates the need to visit a dealership to get it updated.

MG has equipped the RC-6 with Bosch’s level-2 advanced driver assistance system, which gives the sedan adaptive cruise control up to 130 kmph. It also gets adaptive headlamps, traffic jam assist, lane keeping assist, and speed assist.

The company could give it a base price of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom), and is expected to be launched in the coming months.

First Published on Feb 10, 2020 09:02 pm

tags #Auto #Morris Garages #RC-6 #Technology #trends

