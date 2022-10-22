Apple raises prices of iPad mini, iPad Air 2022 in India

Apple has raised the prices of the iPad mini 6th Gen and iPad Air 2022 in India following the recent launch of the 10th generation iPad and iPad Pro 2022.

The starting price of the iPad mini (6th Gen) has been raised to Rs 49,900, up Rs 3,000. The 64GB LTE variant is now priced at Rs 64,900, the same as the 256GB WiFI variant. The LTE 256GB model will now retail for Rs 79,900.

The 2021 9th Generation iPad will now start at Rs 33,900 for the WiFi only model, while the 64GB LTE variant will retail for Rs 46,900. The 256GB WiFi model will cost Rs 48,900, while the LTE variant will start at Rs 61,900.

The 2022 iPad Air now starts at Rs 59,900 for the WiFi variant, while the LTE version will cost Rs 74,900. The 256GB WiFi model will set you back Rs 74,900 and the LTE variant will be sold starting at Rs 89,900.

A few days ago, Apple raised the price of the iPhone SE 3, less than a year after it launched the more affordable of its devices. At launch, the smartphone was priced at Rs 43,900 but now the starting price is Rs 49,900.

The rest of the storage options have also had their prices increased. The iPhone SE 3 128GB now costs Rs 54,900, which is another Rs 6,000 hike over the previous Rs 48,900 price tag and the 256GB variant will now start at Rs 64,900, yet again increasing by Rs 6,000 over the launch price of Rs 58,900.