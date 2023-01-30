Apple foldable iPad coming in 2024, says analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple doesn’t appear to be hopping on the foldable smartphone bandwagon this year. Apple fans might have to wait until 2024 for the foldable iPhone, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

2022 was a major year for foldable smartphones as competition ramped up in the market with challenges for Samsung’s throne coming from Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi. However, the analyst believes that Apple won’t be working on a foldable iPhone in 2023. But a foldable iPad with an all-new design could be in the works.

Additionally, a new iPad mini model could also enter production in 2024, said Kuo. The analyst also believes iPad shipments will decline by 10 to 15 percent in 2023. However, the introduction of a new foldable iPad mini in 2024 could boost shipments and improve Apple product portfolio in 2024.

The speculated foldable iPhone is also touted to feature a carbon fibre kickstand to offer better durability. Previous leaks have hinted towards future iPads opting for OLED displays Other rumours also suggested that the foldable iPad would sport a 20.25-inch screen when unfolded.

It is worth noting that Apple is yet to announce plans for a foldable iPad or iPhone, despite Samsung continually poking the tech giant for the lack of a foldable device. However, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is known for his accuracy, so best not to write out a foldable Apple device just yet.

Carlsen Martin