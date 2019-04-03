Ambassador is all set to make an electric return

It is expected that the first in line will be a compact SUV or a crossover-based car, which will be followed with a premium hatchback.
The French company Citroen is set to debut in India soon with its C5 Aircross-based SUV. While this is a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) car, the company also has plans of selling its electric vehicles in India under the Ambassador brand.
As per a report in carandbike, the Ambassador brand will exclusively house the electric vehicles to be sold in India only. The sub-brand will be the PSA family’s first new addition. The range of electric Ambassadors is likely to make a debut in India only after 2022 and it is still unclear whether it will have a standalone dealership or not.
The company has reportedly chosen the Ambassador moniker to resonate with Indian emotions around the world. The cars are also expected to have right-hand drive and could incorporate the powertrain from the upcoming DS3 Crossback E-Tense.
