Ambassador is all set to make an electric return

The French company Citroen is set to debut in India soon with its C5 Aircross-based SUV. While this is a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) car, the company also has plans of selling its electric vehicles in India under the Ambassador brand.

As per a report in carandbike, the Ambassador brand will exclusively house the electric vehicles to be sold in India only. The sub-brand will be the PSA family’s first new addition. The range of electric Ambassadors is likely to make a debut in India only after 2022 and it is still unclear whether it will have a standalone dealership or not.

The company has reportedly chosen the Ambassador moniker to resonate with Indian emotions around the world. The cars are also expected to have right-hand drive and could incorporate the powertrain from the upcoming DS3 Crossback E-Tense.

It is expected that the first in line will be a compact SUV or a crossover-based car, which will be followed with a premium hatchback. Both are expected to share their platform and some components with similar-segmented cars from Citroen for economic manufacturing.

The PSA group acquired the rights to the Ambassador brand from Hindustan Motors for Rs 80 crore following two Joint Ventures with the company in January 2017. The two companies have set up a vehicle and engine manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.