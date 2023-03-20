 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

Amazon aims to expand its Fire TV business in India through partnerships

Vikas SN
Mar 20, 2023 / 06:37 PM IST

A key feature that could be a differentiator for Fire TV is DTH set-top box integration, which allows consumers to switch between DTH TV channels and video streaming apps with a single remote.

Redmi Smart Fire TV will be available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon.in and Mi.com from March 21.

Amazon plans to expand its Fire TV business in India by scouting for partnerships with device makers and retailers as it takes on arch-rival Google amid rising adoption of smart televisions in the country.

On March 14, Amazon announced a partnership with Xiaomi to launch a television that runs its Fire TV software ‘Fire OS 7.’ Called Redmi Smart Fire TV, the 32-inch television model will be available for Rs 13,999 on Amazon.in and Mi.com from March 21.

The smart TV comes with a voice remote powered by Amazon Alexa and access to over 12,000 apps including Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, and YouTube, besides Prime Video. Consumers can stream more than 70 live channels such as Aaj Tak, Zee News, India Today, and DD National for free.

In addition, it will support Apple Airplay and Miracast, enabling people to directly mirror content from their Apple and Android smartphones, respectively.