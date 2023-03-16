 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AI News Roundup: Does AI threaten user privacy?, LinkedIn gets new AI smarts, and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.

Vishal Sikka says India has a unique opportunity in AI

Indian parents have "spiritual priority" around education, says Sikka. 

Here is how designers and marketers using ChatGPT in India

Design documentation, uncovering process flaws, synthesising feedback… ChatGPT’s applications seem to go far beyond content creation and research.

Will Learning AI be a threat to our privacy online?

Even fragmented pieces of personal data scattered across the Internet can be pieced together by AI tools to reveal a lot more than people wish to let out.