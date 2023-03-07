 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTechnology

AI News roundup: Jobs in a post-ChatGPT world, Microsoft's new AI event and more

Moneycontrol News
Mar 07, 2023 / 07:03 PM IST

Your daily TLDR of important stories you must know about

(Image: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg)

Bing AI can now pretend to be your favorite celeb

Microsoft updated Bing AI preview over the weekend with the ability to impersonate celebrities.

Microsoft announces new AI-themed event

The event will focus on how artificial intelligence can transform the workplace.

Jobs in a post-ChatGPT world: What will and won't survive?

Students, university professors, and parents are concerned about how the AI chatbot is likely to impact schools, colleges, and the workplace. But is the panic too much too soon?