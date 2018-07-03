A new Dodge Challenger has arrived, the Hellcat Redeye

Dodge just updated its 2019 Challenger Hellcat to produce a lot more screams for not as many souls. The Hellcat Redeye is derived from the last year's limited edition Dodge Demon but priced significantly lower.

The Hellcat Redeye is quite literally the spawn of the Demon. It features the limited edition's 6.2-litre V8 coupled with a 2.7-litre belt-driven supercharger producing 797 hp and a mind-numbing 958 Nm of torque, 90 hp, and 77 Nm more than a regular Hellcat. It also gets twin dual-stage fuel pumps, strengthened connecting rods and pistons 6to handle all of that new power.

The Redeye is available in two variants, a standard and a 'Widebody' which features wheel arches and wider tyres and is a tad slower than the standard Redeye. Electronics include Line Lock and Torque Reserve. It goes from 0 to 96 km/h in 3.4 seconds and crosses the quarter-mile line in 11.1 seconds, a full tenth of a second slower than the standard Hellcat.

The Redeye isn’t a replacement for the standard though. That car, too, gets a price drop despite a bump up in power and torque to 717 hp and 656 Nm.

The Hellcat Redeye is priced at $69,650 (Rs 48.01 lakh), compared to the Demon's $86,090. The standard Hellcat comes in at around $60,350.