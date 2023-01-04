52% of Indian consumers increased usage of digital devices in 2022: Axis My India Survey

More than half of the consumers from rural and urban India increased usage of digital devices in 2022, suggesting that their dependence on the internet is growing, a survey showed.

As many as 52 percent of the consumers surveyed said the time spent on digital/internet/mobile devices increased compared to levels in 2021, according to the January edition of the India Consumer Sentiment Index, a monthly analysis of consumer perception compiled by Axis My India.

The report, exclusively accessed by Moneycontrol, is based on a survey of 10,019 people – 70 percent of them from rural areas.

Usage of digital devices went up in 2022

“The growing dependency on the internet has impacted all spheres of the consumer’s life. The trend of watching content on the go is on the rise and consumers still believe that the best way to get in touch with people is through social media,” said Pradeep Gupta, chairman of Axis My India. “The potential of the worldwide web is huge and is only evolving and one can only expect it to further enrich consumer experiences.”

Among social media services, platforms owned by Meta led the way, with 35 percent of the consumers saying they used Facebook the most in 2022. WhatsApp was used the most by 26 percent of those surveyed. Most used social media platforms Flipkart was the most preferred e-commerce platform for 49 percent of those surveyed, followed by Amazon, which was used the most by 24 percent. Most used e-commerce platforms The overall net score for media consumption, including TV, internet, and radio, remained unchanged from the previous month at -2 as the share of consumers that reported a surge in media consumption remained the same. However, the overall consumer sentiment stood at 8, a one-point increase from December.

Sreedev Krishnakumar

