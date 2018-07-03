App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

4G security flaws can allow hackers to lead you to scam websites: Report

According to the study, all devices using long-term evolution or 4G are at risk of being hacked.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A security flaw in the fourth generation (4G) cellular network can allow hackers to identify web pages users browse and re-route them to a scam website, according to a study carried out by experts at the Horst Gortz Institute at Ruhr-Universitat Bochum.

According to the study, all devices using long-term evolution (LTE) or 4G network are at risk.

“The weaknesses are impossible to close; and they are also still present in the upcoming mobile telephony standard 5G, the standardization of which is currently pending,” according to the study.

Citing LTE documentations, researchers have pointed out that an integrity protection mechanism, which prevents attacks, has been deliberately omitted in the 4G telephony.

According to researcher Thorsten Holz, network operators ignored the issue as they would have had to add “additional four bytes to each payload” to implement the protection measures. This could have increase data transmission costs.

The study further claimed that integrity protection has not been provided in the fifth generation (5G) mobile telephony standard either so far and has advocated closing the gap by default in 5G services.

According to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), India had 238.34 million 4G subscribers by end-December 2017.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 02:50 pm

