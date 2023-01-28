 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
10 gadgets and technologies to watch out for in 2023

Moneycontrol News
Jan 28, 2023 / 11:50 AM IST

The first half of the year will be jam-packed with slab phone announcements leading up to the Mobile World Congress in late February to early March.

While 2022 was a year for iterative upgrades in terms of smartphones, 2023 is shaping up to be the year that paves the way for tech in the years to come. The flagship smartphone launches have already begun with the iQOO 11 5G announcement. The next device to look forward to is the Galaxy S23 Ultra which launches on February 1, followed by the OnePlus 11 on February 7. The first half of the year will be jam-packed with slab phone announcements leading up to the Mobile World Congress in late February to early March.

CES 2023 also showcased various new technologies that could be coming to the next device you buy, and the Qi2 wireless charging standard is one of them. Apple is helping the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) to introduce the Qi2 wireless charging solution to the Android world.

The mobile world will see a new foldable rise in the form of Google Pixel Fold expected in May, so Samsung will finally see competition in the foldable segment in markets aside from Europe and China. It will lead up to the launch of new Samsung foldable in August, and the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 around September.

The more exciting launches will come in the second and third quarters of 2023. Apple is rumoured to be gearing up to introduce its first AR/VR headset, which is speculated to be called the Apple Reality headset. It could potentially change the way we interact with AR/VR content. While the company has already launched new M2 chips alongside its latest MacBook Pros, the much-anticipated 15-inch MacBook Air is still under wraps.

Here are the gadgets and tech trends you need to watch out for in 2023.

Smartphones
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra