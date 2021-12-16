MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsspecial site

Spending could accelerate a Wall Street recovery

A strong labour market is boosting household spending in the U.S.

December 16, 2021 / 03:09 PM IST

The Thanksgiving-shortened week ended on a not-so-thankful note for Wall Street, as news of a new COVID-19 strain overseas sparked worries over potential renewed lockdowns, with equity markets seeing the steepest daily decline in two months.

However, the U.S. economy also showed broad-based signs of acceleration heading into the end of the year, with consumers ramping up spending, businesses stepping up investment and jobless claims falling to historic lows.

Household spending rose 1.3% in October from a month earlier, while personal income increased 0.5% last month, the Commerce Department said Wednesday. Consumers are benefiting from a strong labour market. And they are spending at a faster pace than inflation, which recently hit a three-decade high.

Stocks are under pressure, driven by fears that the omicron variant of the coronavirus identified in South Africa could disrupt the economic recovery.

During the shortened trading day because of the Thanksgiving holiday, volatility spiked the most since May. Travel-related and cyclical stocks declined the most, and oil was nearly 12% lower, its worst daily performance in 20 months.

Consistent with the risk-off equity-market reaction, government bonds were higher and yields sharply lower, with the U.S. 10 Year Treasury falling to 1.50%.

For the Thanksgiving week that ended on Thursday, Wall Street’s bellwethers saw synchronised drops. The S&P 500 fell by 2.2%. The blue-chip Dow fell 2.0% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped the furthest by 3.5%.

 
Tags: #Stockal
first published: Nov 29, 2021 03:08 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.