Mumbai's Versova beach was in a state of ruin a few years back. But the efforts of lawyer-activist, Afroz Shah has breathed in it a new life, proves one man’s efforts can go a long way for our environment. Watch the video here.
Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 4, 2019 04:07 pm