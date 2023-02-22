Subscribe to a New Way of Doing Business with Fleek

It requires a keen understanding of consumer needs to spot a gap in the market. But it requires ingenuity and focus to be able to fill that gap. Aditya Uttaravalli, CEO and Founder, Fleek, and his team of trailblazers have displayed these qualities and more in launching a one-of-its-kind subscription management service. In a country teeming with innovative subscription models and willing subscribers, Fleek has become a hub for packaged subscription deals, which allow consumers access to a wide range of subscription services at a lower cost, while managing their subscriptions through a single app. It’s a balancing act perfected with a combination of scale and flexibility that Indian startups have become renowned for.

The speed and ambition of execution stems from the founders’ own experiences. As a member of the digital generation, Aditya Uttaravalli knew the specific challenges consumers face in managing subscriptions to an ever-growing list of digital services. Once he had zeroed in on the solution and found the right financial partner in IDFC FIRST Bank, through the dedicated FIRSTWINGS program for startup banking, there was no time to waste. Since its launch in June 2021, Fleek has grown into a network of over 100,000 active users and attracted investments in excess of $ 1 million. “Given the pace at which startups operate, it’s extremely critical to have partners who work at the same pace”, says Aditya Uttaravalli, reflecting on how important intuitive financial services provided by IDFC FIRST Bank have been in the growth of Fleek.

Few other institutions give startup banking the attention it deserves, as Aditya Uttaravalli knows well. “Banking is still a hugely broken ecosystem in India and IDFC FIRST Bank is trying to change that”, he acknowledges, putting into context the leaps IDFC FIRST Bank has made in startup banking. Startups like Fleek have drawn a variety of benefits from access to a dedicated startup banking service like FIRSTWINGS by IDFC FIRST Bank, including seamless account opening, channelling FDI, and setting up of customized financial processes for startups. These services take on a greater importance for Fleek, which seeks to conquer a hitherto uncharted territory in subscription management. Stable financial management has been key, as the core team at Fleek builds operations from ground up with hard work and patience.

The early toil is now beginning to bear fruit for Aditya Uttaravalli and Fleek. With core financial processes in place, the company can now look to scale up operations. But to do this, Aditya Uttaravalli is counting on the responsiveness and proactivity of the FIRSTWINGS startup ecosystem to pave the way. “I see them as a vital cog in our vision to become the biggest subscription manager in India”, he says, demonstrating the trust he has in IDFC FIRST Bank and their ability to clear financial bottlenecks when they appear. For an early-stage startup, that sense of trust is in itself an invaluable asset to have.

