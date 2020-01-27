Reporter's Take | How to rectify your credit score

Loan applications often get rejected over a poor credit score. Sometimes the CIBIL score that lenders refer to before issuing a loan, is poor as the borrower could have missed out on repaying an EMI or credit card dues. So how can you ensure that your credit report is up to the mark?

In this edition of Reporter’s Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma gets in conversation with Preeti Kulkarni to find out what are the ways by which borrowers can enhance their credit history and get lower interest rates on loans from lenders.