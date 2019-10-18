App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 07:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Will establish new industrial area in Pune: Aaditya Thackeray

Speaking at a poll rally in Bhor seat here, he said the state government was committed to generating employment, adding that the effort to create skilled manpower also needed a change in the education system.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on October 18 said a new industrial area will be established in Pune after the ruling alliance gets re-elected.

Speaking at a poll rally in Bhor seat here, he said the state government was committed to generating employment, adding that the effort to create skilled manpower also needed a change in the education system.

Pune and adjoining regions are among the country's premier economic zones with huge automobile manufacturing bases, food product firms and IT clusters.

Close

Speaking on being the first from the Thackeray family to contest polls, Thackeray said it was a "big decision' for him.

He said the Sena's manifesto aimed at creating a new Maharashtra.

State polls are slated for October 21 while results will be declared on October 24.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 18, 2019 07:38 pm

tags #Aaditya Thackeray #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

Make every wish come true
10% CashBack on Apparel
10% CashBack on Electronics
Swipe & Win iPhone 11 every hour