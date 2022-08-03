English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Why not start discussion on freebies with ending pensions, perks of MPs: Varun Gandhi

    Referring to his party leader Sushil Modi's notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on "ending the culture of freebies", Gandhi in a tweet said, "Before pointing fingers at the relief given to the public, we should look within."

    Moneycontrol News
    August 03, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST
    File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

    File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

    BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Wednesday said before questioning freebies given to the public, there should be a discussion on pension and perks of parliamentarians.

    Referring to his party leader Sushil Modi's notice in the Rajya Sabha demanding a discussion on "ending the culture of freebies", Gandhi in a tweet said, "Before pointing fingers at the relief given to the public, we should look within."

    He further said, "Why not start the discussion by doing away with all other facilities including pensions for MPs". In another tweet, Gandhi raised the issue of rising prices of LPG cylinders and said crores of beneficiaries of the Ujjawala scheme are not able to afford a refill.

    "In the last five years, 4.13 crore people could not afford a single refill of LPG, while 7.67 crore refilled it only once. With rising prices of gas used for domestic purposes and negligible subsidies, 'Ujjwala chulhas' of the poor are extinguished," Gandhi said. "Is this how the promise of 'clean fuel, better life' going to be fulfilled?"

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #India #MP #perks #Politics #Varun Gandhi
    first published: Aug 3, 2022 01:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.