Varun Gandhi posts video of UP man setting fire to crop, seeks agri policy rethink

"Samodh Singh, a farmer of Uttar Pradesh, had been running around mandis for the last 15 days to sell his paddy crop. When paddy did not sell, he in frustration put fire to it himself. Where has this system brought the farmers? The need of the hour is to rethink our agriculture policy," he said.

PTI
October 23, 2021 / 01:22 PM IST
File image of Varun Gandhi (PTI photo)

BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Saturday shared a video clip purportedly showing a man setting fire to a heap of paddy crop after his vain efforts to sell it, and sought a rethink of the agriculture policy. Gandhi shared the video of the man on Twitter.

Without making a direct attack, the BJP leader has been critical of the government’s handling of agri issues of late and has also sympathised with the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.
PTI
Tags: #Agri policy #India #Politics #UP #Varun Gandhi
first published: Oct 23, 2021 01:24 pm

