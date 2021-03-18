TMC leader Kunal Ghosh returns Rs 2.67 crore Saradha money to ED

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh, who was once an employee of the Saradha Group, has reportedly returned the salary he earned while he worked for the media arm of the ponzi company.

The money paid to Kunal Ghosh by the Saradha Group amounted to Rs 2.67 crore. He handed over the entire amount to the Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the money laundering angle of the Saradha chit fund scam, on March 17, reported the India Today.

Ghosh, who had been grilled by the investigating agency earlier this month in connection with the Saradha chit fund case, had requested the ED to let him return the money he made as an employee of the Saradha group, after deducting the income tax he has already paid. His plea was accepted by the agency on March 15.

According to the report, Kunal Ghosh withdrew money from his bank, LIC policies, and took loans to arrange for the huge sum he handed over to the ED.

Ghosh, a former TMC MP, used to head a TV channel and a daily, which used to be funded by the Saradha group. He had spent 34 months in prison before getting bail in 2016.

Although he was suspended from the TMC in 2013, he was reinstated as the party spokesperson last year.