Tipu Sultan memorial built by AIMIM MLA demolished in Dhule, Maharashtra

The development comes nearly a week after communal clashes erupted in certain parts of the state over a social media post praising Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

A memorial of 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan on a traffic junction in Dhule in Maharashtra was demolished by the civic body which claimed it was illegal.

It was allegedly built by Dhule City All India Ittehadul Majlis-e-Muslimeen MLA Faruk Shah Anwar on the intersection of Vadjai Road, some 322 kilometres from here, a police official said on Sunday.

"It was demolished on Friday under police bandobast by the civic corporation. The MLA was told to remove it himself. However, after a meeting between the district collector and PWD officials, the memorial was broken," he said.

The situation is peaceful in the area and no case of any untoward incident has come forward, the police official added.

Several parts of Maharashtra are seeing acrimony among communities and protests over the use of images of Tipu Sultan and Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb as part of offensive and communally sensitive social media messages and status.