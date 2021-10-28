Talks to forge alliance between RLD, Samajwadi Party on, says Jayant Chaudhary

Akhilesh Yadav

Talks are on with the Samajwadi Party to stitch an alliance for the next year’s Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

In a scathing attack at the ruling BJP, he claimed the people of the state would dethrone the party which has been "selling off government assets".

Addressing an Ashirvaad Path Yatra here, the RLD chief said the key to changing the fate of Uttar Pradesh lies in the hands of farmers and the youth.

"Talks between the RLD and the Samajwadi Party for an alliance is on," he told the rally and stressed that farmers and the youth would emerge as the deciding factor in the Assembly polls.

Hitting out at the ruling party, he sought to know in which areas has Uttar Pradesh emerged as number one. "Corruption, poor law-and-order situation and false claims by the ruling party’s leaders are its achievements," he alleged.