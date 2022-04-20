English
    Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to govt

    Rahul Gandhi also raised the issue of coal shortage in the country and shared a news report that claims that India stares at outages as coal stocks at power plants hit a low.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 20, 2022 / 01:08 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the government over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to switch off "bulldozers of hate" and switch on power plants.

    He also raised the issue of coal shortage in the country and shared a news report that claims that India stares at outages as coal stocks at power plants hit a low.

    "Eight years of big talk has resulted in India having only 8 days of coal stocks," he said on Twitter. "Modi ji, stagflation is looming. Power cuts will crush small industries, leading to more job losses.

    "Switch off the bulldozers of hate and switch on the power plants," he also said. Gandhi's reference was to the use of bulldozers in the anti-encroachment drive in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri and in Madhya Pradesh against people who the BJP alleges have indulged in rioting.

    "India is left only with 8 days of coal stocks. The fire burning on the streets because of BJP's hateful politics will not light up homes," the Congress also said on its official Twitter handle.

    (With PTI inputs)



    first published: Apr 20, 2022 01:10 pm
