App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2019 08:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

SP-BSP tie-up in Uttar Pradesh puts question mark on grand alliance: Shiv Sena

Once-arch rivals, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on January 12 announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The pre-poll tie up of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the BSP in Uttar Pradesh has put a question mark on the "mahagathbandhan" or grand alliance envisaged by the Congress, the Shiv Sena said.

Taking potshots at the formal alliance announcement of the SP and BSP for Lok Sabha polls, Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said both parties are ideologically opposite and none was people oriented.

"This alliance is not a people oriented alliance. The only aim is to keep right wing parties away. People know both parties have in the past bitterly opposed each other and their coming together now is purely for electoral purposes without a definite development agenda," Kayande told PTI.

She further said the alliance has dealt the first "blow" to the Congress's vision of a grand alliance.

related news

"This alliance has surely put a question mark and made the fate of 'mahagathbandhan' uncertain. Only the future will tell if (NCP chief Sharad) Pawar and (Congress president) Rahul Gandhi are able to do something for themselves before the elections," she said.

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, meanwhile, claimed the 2019 Lok Sabha polls against the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the "second freedom struggle".

"For this, all secular parties will have to come together and act responsibly. The SP-BSP-Congress and all other like minded parties have to come together to safeguard our Constitution and democracy," the Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council said.

Once-arch rivals, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Saturday announced their tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 LS seats each and keeping the Congress out of the alliance.

The parties, however, said they would not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi respectively. The SP-BSP also left two seats, out of 80, for smaller allies.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the alliance of SP-BSP was a state specific issue.

"However, in Maharashtra, we will ensure proper discussions take place and a consensus is arrived at for an alliance of like minded parties," Sawant said.
First Published on Jan 12, 2019 08:34 pm

tags #BSP SP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.