you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2019 12:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi visit Raebareli for thanking voters

This is their first visit to the constituency after it elected Sonia Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and her daughter and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 12 arrived here on a thanks-giving visit.

District Congress spokesperson Lal Aash Kiran Pratap Singh the two leaders landed the Fursatganj airport here after which their cavalcade reached Bhuyemau guest house.

Priyanaka Gandhi is likely to hold review meeting with district chiefs of the area at the guest house, he said.

In the evening, there will be a thanks-giving ceremony for which over 2,500 party workers have been invited, he said.
First Published on Jun 12, 2019 12:09 pm

tags #Election #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

