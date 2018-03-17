Rising India Summit highlights: Not likely that Doklam issue will resurface, says defence minister Sitharaman

Live now
Mar 17, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Winning elections has become business: Ruchir Sharma
Enough opportunity in Indian markets: Ruchir Sharma
23,000 millionaires left India since 2014: Ruchir Sharma
Paul Krugman lauds India's pool of entrepreneurship
Krugman on India and China
Gorakhpur debacle won't repeat: Rajnath Singh
No corrupt minister in Modi govt: Rajnath Singh
Focus on North East
Keynote | Rising India: The Challenges Within | Home Minister Rajnath Singh
Kangana's take on politics
Personally, I feel politics is a wonderful field. Politics is often misunderstood. But what I don’t like is that fashion sense of politicians. Don't mind entering politics if they let me have some fashion sense, Ranaut says on being asked if she would ever consider joining politics.
Manikarnika has taken over my entire existence. Hope it strikes the right chord, says Kangana. And that's it from the Queen of Indian cinema.
I personally feel there's a confusion between being a nationalist and a fundamentalist. Nationalism was unheard of before. For me I don't believe in religion. I'm what my country is. Why are you ashamed of your nation. When Americans stand up to the national anthem, they do it with hands to their heart then Why are we ashamed to do that? Ranaut said.
What is Kangana's definition of nationalism?
I will rise only when India rises, says Kangana. I am a proud nationalist, added the actor.
On Swara Bhaskar's piece on Padmavaat and what followed, Ranaut said, "The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She's a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn't agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I'm sure Swara might not be affected by it. She'll come back in 6 months and write again. But million of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion."
Fear is an internal process. It's not something someone else will instil in you: Kangana Ranaut
Kangana on the need to speak up
The price to speak up is a lot of stress, says the actor. Sometimes I have to deal with serious accusations that could land me behind bars, adds Ranaut.
Where the mind is without fear
Kangana shares her story of how she conquered fear
PM Modi is the right role model, says Ranaut.
If you are an outsider, you just stick out. You don’t need to be made to feel different. You just do. When I started I didn't understand the difference between shot and scene. Between making a brand and establishing myself. No one will guide but if you are persistent you will observe and you will learn, says Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood
She talks about her rise as an outsider. World will be unfair, people have to rise. Be persistent, she says.
And nepotism becomes the first topic of discussion. Kangana's comment on director Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee with Karan had sparked controversy.
Kangana Ranaut on Rising India
What does the Queen of Indian cinema has to share
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says she doesn't think that Doklam will repeat itself.
Armed forces are doing a great job and at great personal cost says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, but adds that she would not term it a success and gloat about it because it was a work in progress.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that Congress' charges about the Rafale deal controversy are baseless because they never bought anything. She adds that it doesn't matter what price was quoted if nothing was bought.
I understand that we have to give a lot, lot more to the armed forces to modernise them, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But the ministry has repeatedly examined the wish list and assesed our demand for funds, she adds.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the moment the Budget was announced, she was happy with what they had.
Can't comment on vice-chief's recent comments because Parliament is still in session, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that the vice chief said many other things that have not been made public that could add context to the issue.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says no doubt that there are things to be fixed, but we have given the vice-chiefs the power to buy whatever they need to with urgency because only they can know what's best.
Not worried about what the Opposition says because we have eased bottlenecks in defence manufacturing, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
There is a lot of focus now on the preparedness of the armed forces, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the speed at which policies are getting implemented on the ground has improved a great deal.
I can obviously do more for the armed forces, but in the time that I have had so far, I have done a lot, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
The focus over the last few years has been to reduce import of equipment, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
UP CM Adityanath finishes talking. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is up next.
Have had no free time in the last one year, says UP CM Adityanath, adding that whatever little time he gets is used up in prayer.
BJP will win 80 seats in UP this time around in the general elections, says UP CM Adityanath. If all the other parties unite against us, it will only make it easier.
We are now revamping the education pattern in UP, says CM Adityanath.