Mar 17, 2018 08:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rising India Summit highlights: Not likely that Doklam issue will resurface, says defence minister Sitharaman

This blog will bring you live updates from Day 2 of News18's first edition of the Rising India Summit.

highlights

  • Mar 17, 09:13 AM (IST)

  • Mar 17, 08:34 PM (IST)

    Kangana's take on politics

    Personally, I feel politics is a wonderful field. Politics is often misunderstood. But what I don’t like is that fashion sense of politicians. Don't mind entering politics if they let me have some fashion sense, Ranaut says on being asked if she would ever consider joining politics.

  • Mar 17, 08:32 PM (IST)

    Manikarnika has taken over my entire existence. Hope it strikes the right chord, says Kangana. And that's it from the Queen of Indian cinema.

  • Mar 17, 08:28 PM (IST)

    I personally feel there's a confusion between being a nationalist and a fundamentalist. Nationalism was unheard of before. For me I don't believe in religion. I'm what my country is. Why are you ashamed of your nation. When Americans stand up to the national anthem, they do it with hands to their heart then Why are we ashamed to do that? Ranaut said.

  • Mar 17, 08:24 PM (IST)

    What is Kangana's definition of nationalism?
    I will rise only when India rises, says Kangana. I am a proud nationalist, added the actor. 
     

  • Mar 17, 08:18 PM (IST)

    On Swara Bhaskar's piece on Padmavaat and what followed, Ranaut said, "The way she was bullied was our loss. As a society we failed. She's a legitimate artist and she has a right. I personally didn't agree but somewhere deep down I was pleased. It was heart breaking to see how she was treated for her piece. I'm sure Swara might not be affected by it. She'll come back in 6 months and write again. But million of other women will get affected and be wary of voicing their opinion."

  • Mar 17, 08:11 PM (IST)

    Fear is an internal process. It's not something someone else will instil in you: Kangana Ranaut

  • Mar 17, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Kangana on the need to speak up
    The price to speak up is a lot of stress, says the actor. Sometimes I have to deal with serious accusations that could land me behind bars, adds Ranaut. 
     

  • Mar 17, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Where the mind is without fear
    Kangana shares her story of how she conquered fear
     

  • Mar 17, 07:59 PM (IST)

    PM Modi is the right role model, says Ranaut.

  • Mar 17, 07:58 PM (IST)

    If you are an outsider, you just stick out. You don’t need to be made to feel different. You just do. When I started I didn't understand the difference between shot and scene. Between making a brand and establishing myself. No one will guide but if you are persistent you will observe and you will learn, says Ranaut.

  • Mar 17, 07:56 PM (IST)

    Kangana Ranaut on nepotism in Bollywood
    She talks about her rise as an outsider. World will be unfair, people have to rise. Be persistent, she says. 
     

  • Mar 17, 07:54 PM (IST)

    And nepotism becomes the first topic of discussion. Kangana's comment on director Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee with Karan had sparked controversy.

  • Mar 17, 07:51 PM (IST)

    Kangana Ranaut on Rising India
    What does the Queen of Indian cinema has to share
     

  • Mar 17, 07:41 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says she doesn't think that Doklam will repeat itself.

  • Mar 17, 07:38 PM (IST)

    Armed forces are doing a great job and at great personal cost says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, but adds that she would not term it a success and gloat about it because it was a work in progress.

  • Mar 17, 07:37 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that Congress' charges about the Rafale deal controversy are baseless because they never bought anything. She adds that it doesn't matter what price was quoted if nothing was bought. 

  • Mar 17, 07:33 PM (IST)

    I understand that we have to give a lot, lot more to the armed forces to modernise them, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. But the ministry has repeatedly examined the wish list and assesed our demand for funds, she adds. 

  • Mar 17, 07:30 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says that the moment the Budget was announced, she was happy with what they had. 

  • Mar 17, 07:29 PM (IST)

    Can't comment on vice-chief's recent comments because Parliament is still in session, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, adding that the vice chief said many other things that have not been made public that could add context to the issue. 

  • Mar 17, 07:28 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says no doubt that there are things to be fixed, but we have given the vice-chiefs the power to buy whatever they need to with urgency because only they can know what's best.

  • Mar 17, 07:26 PM (IST)

    Not worried about what the Opposition says because we have eased bottlenecks in defence manufacturing, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • Mar 17, 07:24 PM (IST)

    There is a lot of focus now on the preparedness of the armed forces, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

  • Mar 17, 07:22 PM (IST)

    Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the speed at which policies are getting implemented on the ground has improved a great deal. 

  • Mar 17, 07:21 PM (IST)

    I can obviously do more for the armed forces, but in the time that I have had so far, I have done a lot, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. 

  • Mar 17, 07:20 PM (IST)

    The focus over the last few years has been to reduce import of equipment, says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

  • Mar 17, 07:15 PM (IST)

    UP CM Adityanath finishes talking. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman is up next.

  • Mar 17, 07:08 PM (IST)

    Have had no free time in the last one year, says UP CM Adityanath, adding that whatever little time he gets is used up in prayer. 

  • Mar 17, 07:05 PM (IST)

    BJP will win 80 seats in UP this time around in the general elections, says UP CM Adityanath. If all the other parties unite against us, it will only make it easier.

  • Mar 17, 07:02 PM (IST)

    We are now revamping the education pattern in UP, says CM Adityanath. 

