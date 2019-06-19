App
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2019 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rajneeti | With Modi wave even stronger, can BJP win polls sans RSS support?

Senior journalist and political analyst Sharat Pradhan shares his views with Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony on whether or not the BJP needs support from the RSS.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) massive victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls gave us a clear indication of the Narendra Modi wave that has gripped India. With Modi on top of affairs at the Centre, and the party performing overwhelmingly in the general election, analysts suggest that the BJP is no longer in need of support from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

In this episode of the Rajneeti Podcast, senior journalist and political analyst Sharat Pradhan shares his views with Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony on whether or not the BJP needs support from the RSS.

First Published on Jun 19, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #BJP #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Podcast #Politics #RSS

