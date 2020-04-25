Prashant Kishor did not fly to Kolkata on a cargo plane: Sources

After a media report said Prashant Kishore ‘rushed’ to Kolkata, Ministry of Civil Aviation tried to find out if he used a cargo plane. The ministry has found nothing about Kishor taking a flight to Kolkata, according to CNN-News18 sources.

‪Ministry looked at 72 hours of CCTV footage from three airports to see if Prashant Kishor had taken a flight and has found nothing as per CNN-News18 sources.

The sources also said that the Ministry also spoke to some airlines to ask if he did fly with them, which they have denied.

Bihar BJP had accused election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor of travelling to Kolkata secretly in a cargo plane, dodging the lockdown, at the instance of his current benefactor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Kishor had denied the allegations and had said, "If he (the BJP spokesman) is speaking the truth, he should furnish details like which flight I boarded and the time when it took off and landed. If he does so, I will retire from public life. If not, people like him should apologise."

The government had initiated a probe in this regard.