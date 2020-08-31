172@29@17@248!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|pranab-mukherjee-was-like-guide-for-us-didnt-believe-in-political-untouchability-rss-5781031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2020 09:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Pranab Mukherjee was like ‘guide’ for us, didn’t believe in political untouchability: RSS

In his speech, Pranab Mukherjee had warned that any attempt to define India through "religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance" will dilute our existence and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence.

PTI
File image of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee
File image of former President of India Pranab Mukherjee

Condoling the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 31 described him as a "guide" for the Sangh and said he didn't believe in political untouchability.

Mukherjee was an able administrator who kept national interest supreme, Bhagwat said in a joint statement along with RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi.

Mukherjee didn't practice political untouchability and was respected by all parties, the statement said.

Close

"He was a guide for Sangh and was affectionate towards the organisation and his passing away is irreparable loss to the RSS," it added.

Mukherjee was attacked by the Congress itself in June 2018 for attending an event of Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP.

But later, the Congress was all appreciation after Mukherjee in his speech emphasised that the soul of India is pluralism, tolerance and inclusion.

In his speech, Mukherjee had warned that any attempt to define India through "religion, hatred, dogmas and intolerance" will dilute our existence and said public discourses must be freed of all forms of violence.

Mukherjee's message to hundreds of "pracharaks" and top-brass of the RSS, which is often described as a Hindu right-wing organisation, was described as a "mirror of truth to the RSS" by the Congress, whose several leaders had earlier been critical of his decision to attend the event here at the Sangh headquarters.

First Published on Aug 31, 2020 09:26 pm

tags #India #Mohan Bhagwat #Pranab Mukherjee #RSS

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.