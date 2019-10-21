Political Bazaar | Will BJP repeat 2014 in Haryana and Maharashtra?

Voting is currently underway in Maharashtra and Haryana, with about 108 million voters set to decide who will form the next government in their respective states.

The BJP and its allies are seeking to retain power in the two states on the back of the recent Lok Sabha polls victory, while the opposition is hoping to turn the tide by taking advantage of anti-incumbency.

As many as 3,237 candidates, including 235 women, are contesting in 288 seats and 96,661 polling booths are in place with 6.5 lakh staff for the voting exercise.

Moneycontrol’s Viju Cherian speaks to columnist and editor of Kochi Post, Anand Kochukody, about the key issues that will impact these polls.