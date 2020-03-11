Political Bazaar | The crisis unfolding in Madhya Pradesh

On March 10, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into political crisis following the resignation of senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Soon after, as many as 21 MLAs followed suit and tendered their resignation.

This development came after months of internal conflict within the party. As per reports, Scindia is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Marya Shakil, Political Editor of CNN-News18 to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.