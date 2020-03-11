App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2020 02:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Political Bazaar | The crisis unfolding in Madhya Pradesh

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Marya Shakil, Political Editor of CNN-News18 to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the Madhya Pradesh.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On March 10, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into political crisis following the resignation of senior party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia. Soon after, as many as 21 MLAs followed suit and tendered their resignation.

This development came after months of internal conflict within the party. As per reports, Scindia is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 11.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra gets in conversation with Marya Shakil, Political Editor of CNN-News18 to discuss the ongoing political crisis in the state.

Watch the video for more. 

First Published on Mar 11, 2020 02:04 pm

tags #India #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh #Politics #video

