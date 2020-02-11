App
Delhi
AAP : 50
BJP+ : 20

Need 16 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 09:51 AM IST

Political Bazaar | Delhi Election Results: What early trends indicate

Moneycontrol’s Opinions Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary about what the early trends mean for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the challenger BJP and the Congress

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election began at 8.00 am on February 11. As of 9.45 am, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in 41 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24. The Indian National Congress was not leading in any seat.

Moneycontrol’s Opinions Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary about what the early trends mean for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the challenger BJP and the Congress.

They also discuss the political situation in the national capital and the road ahead for AAP.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 09:51 am

tags #AAP #Assembly Elections 2020 #BJP #Congress #Current Affairs #Delhi #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Politics #video

