Political Bazaar | Delhi Election Results: What early trends indicate

Counting of votes for the 2020 Delhi Assembly Election began at 8.00 am on February 11. As of 9.45 am, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading in 41 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading in 24. The Indian National Congress was not leading in any seat.

Moneycontrol’s Opinions Editor Viju Cherian talks to Deputy Executive Editor Gaurav Choudhary about what the early trends mean for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, the challenger BJP and the Congress.

They also discuss the political situation in the national capital and the road ahead for AAP.