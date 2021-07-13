P Chidambaram slams govt's COVID-19 vaccination programme

P Chidambaram (File image)

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday hit out at the government's COVID-19 vaccination programme, terming its promise of vaccinating all adults by December end as an "empty boast".

He said the states of Odisha and Delhi are facing vaccine shortage and asked the Union health minister to spell out his plans to ensure regular and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to states.

"Vaccine shortage is a fact. Vaccine production is exaggerated. Vaccine import is a mystery. Vaccinating the entire adult population by December 2021 is an empty boast," he said.

"Will the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tell the nation the truth about the vaccination programme," he asked.

In a series of tweets, he said after Odisha, Delhi has run out of vaccines.

"Will the new Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya please tell us how he plans to ensure regular, adequate and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to the States," he said.

The former union minister said Odisha has reported that 24 out of 30 districts have run out of vaccines.

"Odisha is governed by the BJD, an ally of the BJP.What has the central government that dismissed complaints of vaccine shortage got to say now," Chidambaram asked.

The Congress has been criticising the government over its vaccination programme alleging that it is slow.