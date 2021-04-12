English
NRC will have no impact on Gorkhas: Amit Shah

PTI
April 12, 2021 / 02:51 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Monday that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will have no impact on the Gorkhas, and accused the ruling TMC in West Bengal of spreading lies to create fear among the people of the hills.

Shah, during an address after a roadshow in Kalimpong, said as long as the Narendra Modi-led BJP government is there at the Centre, no Gorkha will be harmed. "NRC has not yet been implemented, but whenever it is done, not a single Gorkha will be asked to leave," the senior BJP leader said.

"The TMC is lying about the possible fallout of NRC on the Gorkhas in order to create fear among them," he said.
TAGS: #Amit Shah #Gorkhas #India #NRC #Politics
first published: Apr 12, 2021 02:47 pm

