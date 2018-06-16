App
Last Updated : Jun 16, 2018 09:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi: Have built airports in areas where past governments failed to build roads

While addressing a rally of more than 50,000 people at the Jayanti Stadium, Bhilai, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the development carried out in the state by the BJP-led NDA in the last four years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has succeeded in building airports in areas where previous governments failed to construct roads. He was addressing a rally during his second visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh in the last two months.

As per a report by The Hindu, the agenda of the Prime Minister’s visit was to dedicate the modernised Bhilai Steel plant to the public and lay the foundation stone for Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bhilai – India’s 23rd IIT campus. He also inaugurated air-service between Raipur and Jagdalpur along with the Unified Control and Command Center in the Naya Raipur area.

While addressing a rally of more than 50,000 people at the Jayanti Stadium, Bhilai, the Prime Minister spoke at length about the development carried out in the state by the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre in the last four years. During his 35-minute speech, there was no mention of any opposition party, including the Congress.

In his speech, he highlighted that the BJP is focussed on technological advancement of the country and claimed they succeeded in building airports in areas where earlier governments had failed to construct roads. He said his government has dedicated schemes worth Rs 22,000 crore for the development of Chhattisgarh. He assured to improve connectivity in the state and create more jobs.

Modi spoke at length about the different schemes launched by the BJP government for welfare of the poor and tribal communities. He said that with better connectivity, the local economy of the region will receive a tremendous boost.
First Published on Jun 16, 2018 09:27 pm

