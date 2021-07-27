MARKET NEWS

Monsoon Session 2021: 34 persons arrested in 9 UAPA cases in 2020, MoS Home Nityanand Rai tells Lok Sabha

MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai did not share the details of the cases in the Lok Sabha

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST
The central government has faced criticism in the past over the steep rise in the number of people booked under the UAPA. (Representative Image)

A total of 34 persons were arrested in nine cases registered under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in 2020, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai told the Lok Sabha on July 27.

Speaking in the House, Rai said that the figures were reported by the Delhi Police.

He, however, denied giving details of the cases. “Disclosure of further details of cases may not be in a larger public interest as the same may impact the cases,” Rai said.

The central government has faced criticism in the past over the steep rise in the number of people being booked under the UAPA.
