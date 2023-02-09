Turkey-Syria Earthquake Live Updates: Erdogan faces pressure in May polls, 13.5 million people could be affected

February 09, 2023 / 08:25 AM IST





The Mumbai civic body reported six cases of Covid-19 in February 9, bringing the total to 11,55,272.

There have been no deaths associated with the pandemic reported in the last 24 hours, so the death toll remains at 19,747.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reports that there are now 19 active cases after one patient was discharged in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 11,35,506.

There is an average doubling rate of 4,89,935 days in Mumbai, resulting in a case recovery rate of 98.3 percent.

A total of 1,924 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the number of samples examined so far to 1,87,27,252, the civic body said.