Has Congress outsourced task of defeating BJP to state parties: Sharmishtha Mukherjee to Chidambaram

A day after the party's rout in Delhi elections, the knives are out in the Congress with its leader Sharmishtha Mukherjee asking if the party had outsourced the task of defeating the BJP to others.

Taking on Congress veteran P Chidambaram who welcomed the AAP win as "defeat of bluff and bluster", Mukherjee in a tweet asked the former minister if the state Congress units should shut shop in case the party had decides that others will take on the BJP across states.

"With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndia outsourced the task of defeating BJP to state parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if 'yes', then we (PCCs) might as well close shop!“ asked Mukherjee.

Sharmishtha is daughter of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who has been a Congress leader all his life.

Chidambaram, the former finance minister, had welcomed the AAP victory in Delhi polls, saying “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP. I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022.”