    Govt decides to rename Rajpath in Delhi as 'Kartavyapath', say sources

    The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

    September 05, 2022 / 07:48 PM IST
    IAF aircraft fly over Rajpath in New Delhi. (Image: Reuters)

    New Delhi, Sep 5 The government has decided to rename the historic Rajpath in the national capital as ’Kartavyapath’, sources said on Monday. The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has convened a special meeting on September 7 and the proposal will be placed before the council.

    NDMC has convened a special meeting on 7th September with the objective of renaming Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavyapath,” sources said. ”The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath,” they added. ”The entire road and area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavyapath,” they added.
