App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2019 07:46 AM IST | Source: PTI

Goa CM Pramod Sawant likely to drop some coalition members from cabinet

However, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said his party was not related to the development and he has not been told about the implications of the Congress MLAs' move on his party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 10 Congress MLAs' move of merging with the ruling BJP in Goa Wednesday triggered speculations that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant may drop some coalition members from his cabinet.

However, Goa Forward Party (GFP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai said his party was not related to the development and he has not been told about the implications of the Congress MLAs' move on his party.

Ten Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, broke away and merged into the BJP, increasing the saffron party's strength to 27 in the 40-seat house.

Close

As the BJP's strength went up to 27 in the 40-member House, speculations were rife that Sawant might drop coalition partners from his cabinet.

related news

"One party has split and another party has accepted them. My party is not related to the development," Sardesai reacted.

"We are part of the NDA and I have not been told about any implication of this development on my party," he added.

The GFP, with its three MLAs, had extended support to the Manohar Parrikar-led government in the year 2017 and then the Pramod Sawant-led government in 2019.

The three GFP legislators are members of the Sawant- led cabinet. Apart from them, three Independent legislators are part of the government, of whom two are ministers.

The chief minister has said the BJP was yet to take a decision on its coalition partners (whether to keep them in government or not). With 27 MLAs, the party does not allies anymore.

"At least for now we have not decided anything," he said.

The Congress, which had emerged as single-largest party after 2017 Assembly polls in the coastal state, is now reduced to five legislators.
First Published on Jul 11, 2019 07:40 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.