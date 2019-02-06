General Elections 2019: How to check if your name is on the electoral list

To vote in the upcoming general elections, you need to have your name on the electoral rolls. Read on to find out how you can check if your name is on the voters' list. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 The 17th Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in the next few months and in case you're wondering if your name is included in the voters list, here's how you can check it online. As long as you're mentioned in the electoral rolls, you can show any identity card such as voter's card or Aadhaar to cast ballot. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 To check if your name in the voters' list, visit the National Voters’ Service portal on www.nvsp.in (Image: National Voters’ Service portal) 3/7 Select the option at the top left that says ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ (Image: National Voters’ Service portal) 4/7 You can choose between options: "Search by EPIC number" or "Search by details", to verify if your name on the portal. EPIC is the number on the voter ID card. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal) 5/7 Select the ‘Search by the EPIC number’ and enter your details and hit the 'Search' button. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal) 6/7 Your details will appear in the search result at the bottom of the webpage. If it does not, that means you're name's most likely missing from the electoral list. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/7 Alternatively, you can opt for 'Search by Details'. The portal will ask you to enter information such as name, age, DoB, state, sex and district. Fill in the details and if your name appears, that means you eligible to vote in your area. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal) First Published on Feb 6, 2019 07:48 am