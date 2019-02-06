App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2019 07:48 AM IST

General Elections 2019: How to check if your name is on the electoral list

To vote in the upcoming general elections, you need to have your name on the electoral rolls. Read on to find out how you can check if your name is on the voters' list.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The 17th Lok Sabha elections are imminent and as citizens, it is important for us to cast our vote and elect a government which is widely accepted in the general parlance. In India, to vote for any elections, you need proper documentation such as an election ID and your name on the electoral rolls. Here is how you can check online whether your name is on the voter's list.
1/7

The 17th Lok Sabha elections are likely to be held in the next few months and in case you're wondering if your name is included in the voters list, here's how you can check it online. As long as you're mentioned in the electoral rolls, you can show any identity card such as voter's card or Aadhaar to cast ballot. (Image: Reuters)
Visit National Voters’ Service portal: www.nvsp.in on your preferred device (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
2/7

To check if your name in the voters' list, visit the National Voters’ Service portal on www.nvsp.in (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
Select the option on the top left that says ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
3/7

Select the option at the top left that says ‘Search Your Name in Electoral Roll’ (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
You can choose between options: Search by EPIC number or Search by details, to search for your name on the portal. EPIC is the number on the voter ID card. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
4/7

You can choose between options: "Search by EPIC number" or "Search by details", to verify if your name on the portal. EPIC is the number on the voter ID card. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
Select the ‘Search by the EPIC number’ and enter your details and hit the 'Search' button. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
5/7

Select the ‘Search by the EPIC number’ and enter your details and hit the 'Search' button. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
Your details will appear in the search result at the bottom of the webpage. If it does not, then you're most likely missing from the electoral list (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
6/7

Your details will appear in the search result at the bottom of the webpage. If it does not, that means you're name's most likely missing from the electoral list. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
Alternatively, you can opt for 'Search by Details'. The portal will ask you to enter information such as: Name, age, DoB, State, Sex and District. Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
7/7

Alternatively, you can opt for 'Search by Details'. The portal will ask you to enter information such as name, age, DoB, state, sex and district. Fill in the details and if your name appears, that means you eligible to vote in your area. (Image: National Voters’ Service portal)
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 07:48 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Slideshow

