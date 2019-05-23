App
Last Updated : May 23, 2019 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Election results 2019: Will Nifty head towards 12,000 today?

If today's verdict resembles exit polls, there are high chances of the Nifty hitting 12,000 while anything short of a majority could see the indices heading south

A historic day in the making! The S&P BSE Sensex has already hit a fresh record high this week at 39,571 while Nifty50 rose to 11883 ahead of counting of votes. Most experts feel that markets have factored a majority for NDA in the 17th Lok Sabha. If today's verdict resembles exit polls, there are high chances of the Nifty hitting 12,000 while anything short of a majority could see the indices heading south.

Sakshi Batra discusses with Kshitij Anand, Markets Editor at Moneycontrol, how investors should position themselves today, what will be the crucial technical levels to watch out for and which are specific stocks that one can look at investing in for long-term.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 08:59 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.