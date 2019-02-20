Discord in Puducherry |CM Narayanasami may have ended dharna outside LG Kiran Bedi's house, but question of statehood looms large

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy called off the six-day dharna late on the night of February 18 after a meeting was held between Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi, the CM and his Council of Ministers. After the dharna ended, Kiran Bedi took to Twitter and announced that the government will be back to work from February 19 while Narayanasamy said, “partial success was achieved on various demands”.

However, the chief minister said the campaign for statehood would continue "without a break".

After the meeting, the chief minister also announced that “all the agitation slated for the next two days against Kiran Bedi” have been suspended.

But why was the chief minister staging a dharna outside the Raj Nivas and what are his demands? Let’s take a closer look at the storm brewing in Puducherry.

The public duel between Narayanasamy and Kiran Bedi

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi have been at loggerheads since 2016, with the former often accusing the latter of “overreach and interference” in the day-to-day running of the administration.



PEOPLES ELECTED LAW (Cabinet) is sitting peacefully in a Gandhian way against the DEFEATED (courtesy Delhi) & then APPOINTED LAW (LG) in Pondicherry against LG's unlawful & dictatorial anti-pondicherry activities. @rashtrapatibhvn @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @ArvindKejriwal https://t.co/sYBKlocxSd

— V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) February 16, 2019

Narayanasamy has also accused Bedi of sitting on files related to welfare schemes such as farm loan waivers and free education for Dalits; criticizing her for issuing orders to government officials without consulting the chief minister and his council of ministers.

The trigger of the recent stand-off seems to be Bedi’s move to enforce the rule for two-wheelers to wear helmets; while the CM believes that it can be enforced only after raising awareness, Bedi wants it enforced immediately.

Before calling a “peaceful protest”, Narayanasamy had reportedly written to Bedi requesting her to change her “undemocratic acts and ways of functioning”.

“Kiran Bedi should mend her ways and sanction her approval to our decisions. If she wants, she can contest an election in Puducherry," the chief minister had said.



I won't allow this kind of autocracy & dictatorship of @LGov_Puducherry @thekiranbedi — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) February 18, 2019



The turf war between the two intensified on the night of February 13 as the CM staged a dharna and pulled an all-nighter outside the Governor’s house, protesting against her “autocratic behaviour”.

HCM outside on the road and gates of RajNivas,Puducherry

This is a picture of him with his Secretary.

Is this lawful Mr CM?

What if some common person had done this from outside your office what would u have expected the police to do? Pl do that.

Will local police act please? pic.twitter.com/EQj4qXmM1c — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 16, 2019

The chief minister, along with his cabinet colleagues, all dressed in black, slept on a blanket on the road. He was later joined by Congress and DMK MLAs as well as Puducherry Speaker V Vaithilingam. On February 18, Narayanasamy was joined by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who flew to Puducherry to express his solidarity on the issue.

The turf war came to public light when Bedi tweeted an open letter to the people of Puducherry and took to Twitter to criticise the dharna, calling it "unlawful".

Why was Arvind Kejriwal supporting Puducherry CM?

Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal had joined the dharna staged by Narayanasami outside the Governor’s residence in Puducherry on February 18.



I thank Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji and Shri Manish Sisodia ji for visiting our #Dharna and expressed solidarity wid the people of #Puducherry for fighting against dictatorship and undemocratic functioning of @LGov_Puducherry. pic.twitter.com/VmbvdeuHCA — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) February 18, 2019

The reason was a common cause – the campaign for full statehood – and a common enemy – Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After arriving in Puducherry, Kejriwal said, "UT status to Delhi and Puducherry is an injustice to their people. We will fight together for full statehood."

Kejriwal himself has been at loggerheads with Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and former LG Najeeb Jung over control of services, with the CM demanding full statehood for Delhi.

What does the Supreme Court have to say?

Recently, in a case pertaining to the Arvind Kejriwal government Vs Centre over control of services in the national capital, the top court decided to transfer the matter to a higher bench.

Last year, on the limits of the LG’s powers in Delhi, the Supreme Court had stressed the need for the LG as well as the people’s representatives “to function in harmony within constitutional parameters”.

Constitutionally, a Union Territory belongs to the President and is run by the Lieutenant Governor on behalf of the President. However, under Section 44 of the Union Territories Act, 1963, the LG has to act on the ‘aid and advice’ of the Council of Ministers. In case of a difference in opinion, the matter is referred to the President, and in the meantime, the LG’s action prevails on any urgent matter.

This scheme can only be effective if the LG works in harmony with the Council of Ministers in any Union Territory with a Legislative Assembly.

Is this Kejriwal’s way of cozying up to the Congress for an alliance?

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, Kejriwal seems keen on an alliance with the Congress, saying a three-cornered contest would benefit the BJP.

However, the Congress has virtually ruled out the alliance because of AAP’s open hostility towards the party in Delhi.

Kejriwal going to Puducherry in support of the Congress government in the state seems to have more to it than meets the eye.