Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Derek O' Brien questioned by CBI in Saradha chit fund case

PTI @moneycontrolcom

TMC MP Derek O' Brien was questioned by CBI in the Saradha ponzi scheme case here on August 9, sources in the probe agency said.

The quizmaster-turned-parliamentarian is being interrogated about some financial transactions in bank accounts related to the TMC mouthpiece 'Jago Bangla', they said.

O'Brien is the publisher of the mouthpiece which appears in Bengali.

He was summoned by CBI on July 26 to join the investigation in the multi crore chit fund scam and asked to appear before the investigating team in the first week of August.

But Brien had sought time from CBI as the Parliament was in session at the time and had said he would appear before the agency after the session ends on August 7.

"As the Parliament session is over so he has gone to the CGO complex in the city for questioning," a senior TMC leader said.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 04:45 pm

tags #India #Politics #Saradha chit fund case

