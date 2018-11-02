Chandrababu Naidu meets Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged him to bring non-BJP parties on a single platform ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Naidu reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's official residence here in the evening and spent some time with him.

Akhilesh Yadav, who reached the national capital Thursday evening, also met Naidu, SP leaders said. "They are in town, so they have to meet," one of them said.

Naidu, who met several opposition leaders in the national capital Saturday and Thursday, said he would play the role of a "facilitator" in helping evolve a credible alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation.