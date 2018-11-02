App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Chandrababu Naidu meets Mulayam Singh Yadav ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha election

Andhra CM Naidu reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's official residence here in the evening and spent some time with him.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday met Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, a day after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged him to bring non-BJP parties on a single platform ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Naidu reached Mulayam Singh Yadav's official residence here in the evening and spent some time with him.

Akhilesh Yadav, who reached the national capital Thursday evening, also met Naidu, SP leaders said. "They are in town, so they have to meet," one of them said.

Naidu, who met several opposition leaders in the national capital Saturday and Thursday, said he would play the role of a "facilitator" in helping evolve a credible alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dispensation.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:48 am

tags #Akhilesh Yadav #Current Affairs #India #Mulayam Singh Yadav #N Chandrababu Naidu #Politics

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.