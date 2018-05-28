Bypolls for 4 Lok Sabha seats, 10 assembly constituencies: All you need to know

By-elections for four Lok Sabha seats and 10 assembly seats take place across the country on May 28.

Polling in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency of Bengaluru will take place on the same day as voting was postponed by the Election Commission after nearly 10,000 voter ID cards were confiscated from a flat in the area.

The bypolls are crucial in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

In Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a united opposition is taking on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which will be keen to win the western UP seat after a drubbing in Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls earlier this year.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is facing stiff competition from Shiv Sena in Palghar and from NCP and Congress in Bhandara-Gondia constituency.

Lok Sabha bypolls

Kairana

The Kairana Lok Sabha seat in UP fell vacant after sitting BJP MP Hukum Singh passed away. The saffron party has fielded Hukum Singh’s daughter Mriganka in the bypoll.

There is a direct fight between the BJP and a united opposition similar to the bypolls in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Former union minister’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), the Congress, Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have all joined hands to defeat the BJP candidate.

Palghar

By-election for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra was necessitated due to the death of the sitting BJP MP, Chintaman Vanga.

Ties between BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, which were already strained, have been stretched due to this bypoll.

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena gave a ticket to Vanga’s son, while the BJP fielded former Congress minister Rajendra Gavit, who joined the party earlier this month. This is expected to be a tight contest.

Bhandara-Gondia

Bypolls in Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency were necessitated after sitting BJP MP Nana Patole quit the party and joined the Congress. BJP has fielded Hemant Patle against Madhukar Kukde of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Kukde is being backed by Congress.

Nagaland

The bypoll was necessitated after Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio vacated his Lok Sabha seat on February 16.

In 2014, Rio had fought for Naga People's Front (NPP), a BJP ally. Rio had defeated the Congress by more than 4,00,000 votes.

In January 2018, Rio joined NDPP after NPP broke ties with the BJP for the 2018 Nagaland Legislative Assembly election.

Karnataka

Only 222 constituencies out of the 224 assembly seats voted in the May 12 election. Polls were postponed in two constituencies — Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.

Polling began in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on May 28 while counting would happen on May 31.

Meanwhile, voting in Jayanagar assembly constituency was countermanded after the death of a candidate. It will be held on June 11 and counting will be held on June 13.

Assembly bypolls

Assembly bypolls are being held in Palus Kadegaon (Maharashtra), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Ampati (Meghalaya), Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand) and Maheshtala (West Bengal).